THURSDAY
7:27 a.m. — A 911 caller reported two people hunting on private property adjacent to the Pendleton Country Club, 69772 Highway 395 South, Pendleton.
8:39 a.m. — A resident on Crum Road, Ione, reported the theft of fire logs.
11:04 a.m. — A Boardman resident on Summit Lane received a warning for having a dog that is a public nuisance.
12:22 p.m. — A man asked Hermiston police if his brother has outstanding criminal charges.
12:38 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a possible burglary involving three juveniles who jumped into a window of a building on the 300 block of East Jennie Avenue.
1:46 p.m. — An Irrigon resident at Northeast Fourth Street and Washington Avenue asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy for options on what to do about the bald eagle that is killing and eating her chickens. A deputy provided her with contact information for permits.
2:48 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy at Blake Ranch and Willow Creek roads herded a large black bull off the road and into a fenced area and shut the gate.
3:50 p.m. — A woman came to the Hermiston Police Department and asked to speak to an officer about a person who has followed her all over town and bothered her at work.
5:06 p.m. — The Shell station at 329 N. Main St., Heppner, reported a driver and three passengers took off about 10 minutes earlier without paying for $68.69 in fuel.
11:05 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a fight at an apartment on West Juniper Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Azellya Kalee Carlson, 20, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.