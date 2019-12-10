MONDAY
1 p.m. — Hermiston police received a request for extra patrols for the building site in the area of the 800 block of West Highland Avenue.
1:30 p.m. — An argument between juvenile boys resulted in a physical attack. One boy threw the other's fishing gear into a lake.
1:46 p.m. — At Irrigon High School, Morrow County sheriff's deputies investigated a possible minor in possession of alcohol.
2:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Heritage Station Museum on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
4:52 p.m. — A caller in Hermiston reported he wanted to speak to an officer about the mechanic shop that has his vehicle. He said the vehicle has been at the shop since the summer, and when he calls, no one answers. He wanted to know what he could do about this.
4:57 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on East Harding Avenue.
6:11 p.m. — An assault occurred at Catalpa Tree RV Park on Southeast 11th Avenue, Pendleton.
9:16 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report about stalking at the Pik A Pop, 1010 Sixth St.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walter Alfred Wolfe, 42, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Oregon State Police arrested Arturo Simon Hernandez, 62, of Pendleton, for DUII (alcohol). The trooper also gave Hernandez a ride home and released him.
Tuesday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Calvin Nye Wahsise, 24, for misdemeanor theft and felonies of dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
