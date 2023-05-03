Beth Condon of Pendleton poses a question Tuesday, May 2, 2023, about ways to help state prison inmates receive an education during the Blue Mountain Community College listening session at Pendleton High School.
Cliff Bracher of Helix chimes in on how to help improve Blue Mountain Community College’s agriculture education Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the college's listening session in Pendleton High School. "I like to see students on campus," he said. "Now its almost always empty."
President Mark Browning of Blue Mountain Community College raises questions to community members Tuesday, May 2, 2023, on ways to strengthen and improve the college at a public listening session at Pendleton High School.
PENDLETON — Pendleton-area residents shared the good, the bad and what needs to be better Tuesday, May 2, about Blue Mountain Community College during a public listening session.
The college last week announced it would hold a series of sessions in May throughout its service district to gather input from the public for its strategic plan. The first was May 1 in La Grande, and the second was May 2 at Pendleton High School. BMCC President Mark Browning described the sessions as vital to building a plan with community partners to guide the college forward.
“This is a direct result of one of the recommendations we got from the Northwest Commission with our accreditation,” Browning said. “The commission discussed engaging in a comprehensive and inclusionary process regarding our strategic plan.”
To build a complete picture of the future of BMCC, Browning decided it was time to “take the temperature” of the communities the college serves through a series of town hall style listening sessions.
“These are the first steps and will give us a basis on which to get started when forming that strategic plan,” Browning said. “We want to create an environment where everybody’s feeling completely unedited. With the first couple of listening sessions we did internally, we made a real conscious decision that either myself or any other member of the administration would not be on campus during one of these discussions.”
A handful of locals gathered for the listening session, and began fielding general questions Browning asked about BMCC, its successes, failures, strengths and weaknesses.
Browning said he was hoping to sit in the audience for Pendleton’s listening session, but a last-minute cancellation thrust him into the role of facilitating the evening’s discussion.
“BMCC is something everyone can come to for developing basic skills, for returning students coming to get a GED or just returning to school,” Beth Condon of Pendleton said. “The impact it has on returning to the workforce is also very important.”
Others cited BMCC’s successful athletics, agriculture and arts programs as vital pillars of the college’s identity in the community.
“The college provides access to the arts for the community in a way that people can appreciate it and participate in it,” Staci Kunz said. “It isn’t just a benefit to young students either but older folks that are retired.”
Browning said he believed BMCC should return to offering more of what he called “hobby courses,” which would provide different kinds of arts, agriculture and athletic opportunities from a community-minded perspective rather than a purely academic one.
As the conversation turned to the weaknesses of the college, Gayla Eckis of Pendleton, a retired educator, raised concerns about the rate of turnover for Browning’s position. Since Pendleton Mayor John Turner left the job of Blue Mounrain's president in 2013, five individuals have held the position.
“It feels hard to maintain positivity when there is always change in leadership,” Eckis said. “After a while you start to wonder, are we just a training ground for people to come through and get ready to go to bigger schools? How long do you plan to be here?”
Browning agreed the high turnover had contributed to a culture of instability at Blue Mountain and he himself would be working hard to change that culture with a community-focused mindset.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Browning said. “Neither is BMCC.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
