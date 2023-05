More information

Blue Mountain Community College is seeking public during public listening sessions for its strategic plan. The college's 2021-24 strategic plan is available online at bluecc.edu.

Each listening session will be 90-minutes, 5:30-7 p.m., and feature a facilitator to help guide conversations, input and feedback the college seeks as part of the process.

The college also wants to hear from those unable to attend. For a submission form, visit www.bluecc.edu/listeningsessions.

The remaining on- and off-campus dates and times are as follows:

May 8, Mission: Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Columbia Room.

May 9, Boardman: Riverside High School, Auditorium.

May 10, Baker City: Baker High School Commons area.

May 18, Milton-Freewater: BMCC Conference Room.

May 22, Hermiston: Hermiston High School Auditorium.

The college also wants to hear from those unable to attend. For a submission form, visit www.bluecc.edu/listeningsessions.