PENDLETON — Pendleton-area residents shared the good, the bad and what needs to be better Tuesday, May 2, about Blue Mountain Community College during a public listening session.

The college last week announced it would hold a series of sessions in May throughout its service district to gather input from the public for its strategic plan. The first was May 1 in La Grande, and the second was May 2 at Pendleton High School. BMCC President Mark Browning described the sessions as vital to building a plan with community partners to guide the college forward.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.