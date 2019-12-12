PENDLETON — For the second year in a row, the city of Pendleton’s Christmas Display at the corner of Highway 11 and Southeast Emigrant Avenue came to life Tuesday.
Dave Pedro finished installing the final strands of lights on the display Tuesday morning and said that it was unlike anything he had done before.
“It takes me a good week to get the whole thing up,” said Pedro, an electrical and HVAC technician with the city of Pendleton.
The display features three, 12-foot Christmas trees, more than 2,000 feet of extension cords and nearly 50,000 individual LED lights, an increase of 5,000 over last year’s total. However, the display is not your typical Christmas light setup. A small radio transmitter allows those with an FM radio to listen to a selection of Christmas music as they pass by.
Glenn Graham, the facilities and technology manager for the city of Pendleton, said the display runs on a device called Christmas in a Box. The device is a ready-made kit that controls the light show and turns on and off individual strands of lights in time with the music.
The Christmas display was made possible through donations from Creative Signs, Gordon’s Electric, Graham’s Photos, Platt Electric and Zimmerman’s Hardware, as well as volunteer support from the Pendleton Public Works Department.
According to Graham, the device will cycle through six songs before repeating the show. Those interested in listening can tune their radio to 89.3 FM. The radio station broadcasts the music in a roughly 2- to 3-block radius around the display.
Graham advises those wishing to watch the entire display to park in the parking lot of the state of Oregon office building across the street. The display runs 24 hours a day, however, Graham said it is best viewed at night.
Graham said he hopes the display will continue in the years to come and that it can continue to improve.
“Each year we try to think of something more that we can do,” said Graham.
