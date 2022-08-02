Several puddles on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, lie in a muddy section of the Til Taylor Dog Park in Pendleton. The city does not know the source of the puddles, which have existed for several weeks despite the heat.
PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials.
A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park's drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
Pendleton resident Renata Burns said she knows of five dogs that have gotten sick after drinking the mosquito-infested water from the puddles. Now, the swampy area in the dog park is driving locals to stay home with their pets.
"People are spending more time trying to keep their dogs away from the water than actually playing with their pets." she said.
Hughes and the rest of the parks department are searching for answers, but so far nothing has solved the issue. He said the puddles remain "still somewhat of a mystery."
There are two solutions city officials said could solve the issue: fixing the drinking fountain or the drainage basin. Construction groups have frequented the park at least four times to try several solutions.
After fixing a small leak in the drinking fountain proved fruitless, officials hanged the irrigation schedule in hopes to limit muddiness. That did not work.
"It's a hopefully instant (solution) once we pin the reason down," Hughes said. "Unfortunately the reality is that chasing the problem is less simple."
While the parks department searches for answers, Burns and other residents await results, hoping to bring back carefree dog days.
