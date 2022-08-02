Swamp.jpg

Several puddles on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, lie in a muddy section of the Til Taylor Dog Park in Pendleton. The city does not know the source of the puddles, which have existed for several weeks despite the heat.

 Antonio Arredondo/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials.

A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park's drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.

