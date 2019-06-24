Questions about Willow Creek Dam?
PORTLAND — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday about Willow Creek Dam.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Bartholomew Building, 110 North Court St., in Heppner.
The Corps will be joined by state and local officials from the Oregon Health Authority and Morrow County Health Department for a brief presentation, followed by questions from the public.
Topics discussed at the meeting may include the history and purpose of Willow Creek Dam, recent inspections and dam safety, operations and maintenance of the project, water quality, water management and flood control and recreation.
