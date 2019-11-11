PILOT ROCK — Like many combat veterans, Raymond Slabik talks little of his war experiences.
The Pilot Rock veteran rarely speaks of the battle of Heartbreak Ridge in Korea, where United Nations allies and North Korean forces fought fiercely for two weeks in 1951 in an intense, bloody, back-and-forth battle. Slabik, the recipient of two Bronze Stars, also experienced battles at Bloody Ridge and Pork Chop Hill.
“It’s hard for him to talk about it,” said Mary Lue Slabik, Ray’s wife of 68 years. “He told us when he got back that ‘there are some things I’m never going to talk about.’ We were just happy to get him home in one piece.”
Mary Lue watched Saturday morning as her 91-year-old husband received a quilt from Quilts of Valor of Eastern Oregon. The presentation, at an all-you-can-eat Veterans Day breakfast at the White Eagle Grange, was the first of multiple quilt presentations around the area that day. Group leader and quilter Anita Zimmerly gently draped the quilt around Slabik’s shoulders as he stood leaning on his cane. Then she enveloped him in a hug.
“This is how much we appreciate you,” she said.
She said Slabik is one of more than 233,183 veterans who have received quilts worldwide. This particular quilt was made locally by LaVonne Stevens, of Pendleton, who did the quilting and binding, and Debbie Mulder, of Pilot Rock, who made the quilt top.
After the presentation, Slabik grinned at well-wishers who shook his hand or slapped him on the back. Later, the veteran even agreed to talk a little about his experience.
The North Dakota native was drafted at age 23 along with four of his hometown friends. The young men completed Army basic training together in Missouri and headed overseas in 1951.
“We got a free ride to Korea and back,” Slabik said.
They found themselves engaged in combat operations against North Korea in the bone-chilling cold. Slabik’s job was in communications, getting word to and from artillery forces. Communicating was more difficult in those days.
“We ran a cable,” he said. “We spooled it out on the ground.”
He didn’t elaborate on the battles, but admitted, “I was scared as hell.”
Slabik and all four of his friends made it back home in 1953, albeit with scars. Slabik is the only one still living.
Slabik went on with his life as a telephone lineman, first on the Oregon coast and then in Corvallis. In 1956, he started working in Pilot Rock.
Half a century later at the White Eagle Grange, Mary Lue smiled as she watched Ray soak in all the praise. Her husband, she said, is part of an esteemed group of warriors and defenders of freedom.
“We owe all our veterans a lot,” she said.
The quilt, she said, will go in an honored spot at the foot of their bed.
