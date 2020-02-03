UMATILLA COUNTY — A recent update in state-wide radon level data showed that Milton-Freewater and La Grande were among the top 10 highest-risk areas for dangerous levels of radon across the state.
“Testing homes for radon is simple and inexpensive,” the Oregon Health Authority stated in a recent press release. “People can take steps to reduce their exposure to radon by testing their homes for radon and, if necessary, hiring a professional to reduce it to a safe level.”
It’s recommended that those living in high-risk areas purchase test kits for their homes and take preventative measures to reduce high-risk levels of the carcinogenic gas, which produces radioactive particles that can cause lung cancer as it decays.
During winter when homes are heated, according to the health authority, is the most effective time to test.
Radon is measured in picocuries per liter, a small unit that calculates the speed of its decay. The EPA stated that any radon level above 4 piC/L is considered high risk, and the Oregon Health Authority identified 12 ZIP code locations through testing that fit the bill.
In Milton-Freewater, 20 sites were recently tested to reveal an average level of 5.2 piC/L. Six of the total test locations revealed radon levels above the recommended level.
In La Grande, 173 test sites yielded an average radon level on 4.5 piC/L, and 79 of the test locations revealed radon levels above the recommended level.
Radon is naturally occurring and not visible to the human eye, and can seep into someone’s home through cracks in the floors and walls, gaps in suspended floors and around pipes, through wall cavities and construction joints, and through the water supply.
Two hundred seventy-six people in the state die of cancer related to radon exposure each year, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
