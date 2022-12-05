PENDLETON — Snowshowers were ending, National Weather Service lead forecaster Joe Solomon said Monday, Dec. 5. He expected a couple of days of drying weather, but still cold and cloudy for Dec. 6 and 7.
"Then another series of weather systems should impact the area Thursday and for the rest of the week," Solomon said. "Precipitation, whether rain or snow, Thursday, followed by another front Saturday."
After an about 48-hour break, the outlook is for warmer systems coming off the ocean, he said.
"The mountains will primarily see the impact," Solomon said.
The system that struck Dec. 4 and 5 followed a north-to-south track, then stalled over the area, so snow accumulations differed from the more common upslope pattern.
"Snowfall in the foothills zone is generally in the 2 to 4 inch range," Solomon said.
Hermiston and Umatilla, plus Walla Walla got up to 4 inches, while Pendleton about 3 and Pilot Rock 1-2 inches.
Forecast highs for Dec. 5 are 31 degrees in Pendleton and Hermiston, and 31 to 32 in Boardman, Solomon said. The NWS expects Milton-Freewater's high to reach 30 and Pilot Rock's 29 to 30. Lows should be in the low 20s, with 20 at Pendleton.
