Spring storms saturated the region Monday night into Tuesday morning and the forecast looks for more of the same through Memorial Day.
“It’s not going to be a barbecue kind of weekend," Rob Brooks, forecaster for the National Weather Service in Portland, said.
Rain accumulation at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton for Monday and Tuesday was .45 inches, Walla Walla Regional Airport measured .23 inches, while the Hermiston Municipal Airport only received .15 inches.
Travelers on Interstate 84 east of Pendleton were faced with driving rain — Meacham received .6 inches while La Grande and much of the Wallowa Mountains measured more than .8 inches.
While the Weather Service no longer has a flood watch out for Northeastern Oregon, rain is in the forecast. The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday should be relatively dry, but getting into the weekend there is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Monday with high temperatures between 69 and 76 degrees in Pendleton, 71 to 79 in Hermiston and between 66 and 72 in Heppner.
