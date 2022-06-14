PENDLETON — National Weather Service observations show rainfall for May and the first 12 days of June at the airport in Pendleton was 2.7 times heavier than normal for 1991 to 2020.
April also was wetter than the 30-year average, at 2.02 inches vs. the normal 1.21 inches, according to data from NWS meteorologist Camden Plunkett. May’s total precipitation was more than twice normal, at 3.04 inches vs. 1.45 inches.
During the first 12 days of June, 2.15 inches of rain fell at the airport, 4.7 times the norm of .46 inches.
“It was quite stunning,” Plunkett said.
January, February and March were a little drier than normal, at 3.60 inches this year vs. 4.04 inches for the 1991 to 2020 average.
The atmospheric river that soaked much of the region last week was historic but not a record, and neither were the May rain and thunderstorms over Pendleton. The wettest day was May 28, with .74 inches. On the moistest day this month, June 2, 0.58 inches fell.
Pendleton's wettest April was in 1973, with 15.68 inches of rain at the airport. The wettest single day in the month was April 6 that year, when 5.91 inches fell. That year also saw the moistest May, with 5.36 inches of rain. The wettest single May day was May 26, 1973, when 4.72 inches fell. The wettest June occurred in 1995, with 3.44 inches of rain. The wettest single day in the month was June 1, 1995, when 1.14 inches fell.
A rainy late spring delayed the start of fire season in Oregon, state officials said in mid-May. But they still anticipated a challenging summer and fall, as more moisture means more fuel to dry out in July. The Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center rates fire danger low in Northeastern Oregon.
Central Oregon still suffers from exceptional drought despite unusually high precipitation in May and June, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Much of south central and Eastern Oregon suffers extreme conditions, and much of Wallow County also rates extreme dryness.
Thanks to the wet spring, snowpacks have recovered in Northeastern Oregon river basins, enjoying above normal moisture, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. The Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt and Imnaha basins are 104% of median, the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Willow stand at 117% and John Day at 105% of median.
Central and northwest Oregon basins also are above normal, while those in the south part of the state remain low. The bone dry Klamath basin still is in a world of hurt, at 86%.
Weather in North America is to a large extent controlled by the El Nino-Southern Oscillation, a variation in sea surface temperature and atmospheric pressure in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Under El Nino conditions, seawater off Ecuador and Peru is warmer than usual.
La El Nina is the opposite oscillation, in which cooler than usual water extends westwards along the equator. This is the second year of La Nina conditions, according to NOAA. A rare “triple dip” La Nina is possible, with wetter than normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest persisting through spring and into summer, NOAA reported in April. This means drought is liable to continue in the Southwest.
Triple dip La Nina last occurred in 1998-2001, following the super El Nino of 1997-98. Before that, two such Las Ninas were centered in 1955 and 1975, according to NOAA records.
Super El Nino of 2015-16 was not followed by strong Las Ninas, but El Nino of 2018-19 was strong. In some years, neither oscillation develops, for "La Nada," with average water temperature off South America. The strength of the trade winds determines where warmer water concentrates in the tropical Pacific. Thus the El Nino-Southern Oscillation is considered a coupled oceanic-atmospheric circulation phenomenon.
Las Ninas also profoundly affect hurricane seasons. Under La Nina conditions, fewer tropical cyclones form in the eastern Pacific, thanks to stronger vertical wind shear, and more in the North Atlantic, due to weaker shear and trade winds, plus less atmospheric stability.
