PENDLETON — More rain fell in Pendleton from the mornings of Thursday, Nov. 5, to Friday, Nov. 6, than any previous year on those dates, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecaster Rob Brooks said the weather service recorded an all-time high of 1.11 inches of rainfall at a station outside of Pendleton along Highway 11. That broke a record of 0.33 inches that was recorded in 2016, with records dating back to 1932.
“They blew that record out of the water,” Brooks said.
At the Pendleton Airport, Brooks said a daily record was set for Nov. 5 with 0.53 inches recorded by midnight, breaking a previous high of 0.5 inches recorded in 1991. Though the data wasn’t official yet, by noon Brooks said 0.71 inches of rainfall had already fallen on Nov. 6. The previous record was set with 0.28 inches recorded in 1980.
Elsewhere in Umatilla County, the National Weather Service recorded 0.85 inches of rainfall in Hermiston and 1.26 inches in Meacham.
According to Brooks, rainfall was expected to continue through the afternoon before the chance of precipitation began to decline down to 35% at 4 p.m. Weather service forecasts predicted those percentages to drop down to 25% or below for most of Saturday, Nov. 7, before increasing for a slight chance of overnight rain and snow.
“We might get a little snow overnight (Nov. 7 into Nov. 8), and then it becomes rain and snow (Nov. 8) in the late morning and afternoon period,” Brooks said.
As precipitation leaves the area, a cold front is also expected to bring more freezing temperatures to the region.
“Temperatures will start to plummet a little bit,” Brooks said.
According to forecasts from the weather service, temperatures are predicted to drop as low as 27 degrees on Sunday, Nov. 8, and as low as 21 degrees on Monday, Nov. 9. High temperatures for both days aren’t predicted to exceed the low 40s.
The torrential downpours set additional 24-hour historical highs for the date throughout in Morrow County and the Tri-Cities area, with additional records falling in Heppner and Kennewick.
In Heppner, 0.83 inches of rainfall were recorded between Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, which is exactly half an inch more than the previous record of 0.33 inches set in 1966. Those records date all the way back to 1889, Brooks said.
Across the border in Kennewick, where records date back to 1884, 0.64 inches of rainfall was recorded on Nov. 6, breaking a 2006 record of 0.21 inches.
