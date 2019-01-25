PENDLETON — A Umatilla County man convicted in 2016 of raping a minor is appealing the decision, and was transported from prison back to the Umatilla County Jail as he awaits a hearing on Monday.
Gerry Lee Lutcavich was charged with four counts of second-degree rape for having sex with a girl who was under the age of 14 at the time. He was sentenced to 75 months in jail in October 2016.
Lutcavich had initially been scheduled for a trial, which was postponed after an evaluation that said he was psychotic, and medications were not controlling his condition. At that time, he was on suicide watch in the Pendleton jail, according to court reports.
