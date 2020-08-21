UNION COUNTY — Allegations of sketchy actions has Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen again under the microscope.
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s Police Policy Committee voted Thursday, Aug. 20, to initiate a professional standards investigation against Rasmussen. The committee’s 13 members attending in person and online voted unanimously for the investigation.
Safety Standards and Training received a complaint in May about Rasmussen based on the Oregon Department of Justice investigation, which concluded in June. The Police Policy Committee considered two complaints during the meeting: whether Rasmussen inappropriately managed the sheriff’s office reserve deputy fund and the pay he retained for proving law enforcement services for Elgin while working as sheriff and without the authorization of the county board of commissioners.
“I have a particular concern with the investigation,” said Mark Rauch, the committee’s public member. “There is a basically a finding, as I read that, of at least inappropriate billing if not theft with that amount of money.”
The Department of Justice found Rasmussen received more than $7,000 in pay from the Elgin contract, something he was not eligible for as a salaried county official, but he was beyond the reach of protection due to the statute of limitations.
Committee members Jill Thissell, an Independence police officer, John Teague, chief of the Keizer Police Department, and Elizabeth Lawrence, sergeant at the Bend Police Department, agreed with Rauch and deemed the matter should go before DPSST as a professional standards case.
While the Police Policy Committee’s primary concern was Rasmussen taking contract pay while on the county dime, committee member Chris Davis, assistant deputy chief with the Portland Police Bureau, said it also is important to look into and consider the matters around the sheriff’s office deputy reserve fund.
Rasmussen attended the meeting in Salem in person, but said nothing.
Marsha Morin, criminal justice certification program manager for Safety Standards and Training, afterward said the investigation will be thorough.
“DPSST is now conducting an investigation, requesting all records and conducting our review,” she said. “Our review, once we receive all the information, consists of determining if a moral fitness violation exists and either sending a recommendation for closure or a determination on action to the policy committee based on what we’ve found.”
If there was no moral fitness violation or not enough evidence to prove a violation, the committee will recommend closing the case. If the committee finds there is enough evidence to show Rasmussen committed the violations, the committee will make a recommendation and vote on whether Rasmussen retains his police certification, the state stamp of approveal that someone to serve as a law enforcement officer in Oregon. Rasmussen could face a suspension for a number of years or even a lifetime revocation of the certification.
The Police Policy Committee’s next meeting is Nov. 19.
Rasmussen has been sheriff in Union County since 2005 and was seeking a fifth term. He announced Aug. 12 he is withdrawing from the race for sheriff and is retiring at the end of this year, when the term expires.
His challenger, sheriff’s deputy Cody Bowen, is the likely sucessor. Bowen said he is looking forward to making a complete change in the sheriff’s office and making a clear cut from the chain of management under Rasmussen.
“We have a great department, great deputies and I am excited to be fully transparent with the community,” Bowen said. “Current management has already given me the green light to work with the outlying cities. They have been a great help.”
Bowen said he has not spoken or seen Rasmussen since the sheriff announced his plan to retire.
The Observer reached out to Rasmussen for comment, but he did not respond.
