This rendering shows Hermiston's Southeast Second Street after a $450,000 realignment project is complete. This view is looking south with Highway 395 on the right and the Community Center on the left.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, April 10, got a preview of what a newly aligned Southeast Second Street will look like.
City Planner Clint Spencer went over the design that will result in a new look for the street that runs in front of the Hermiston Community Center.
Spencer said the change will enhance the safety of an existing intersection and beautify and enhance an entrance to the downtown. The existing landscape island in the intersection also will be removed entirely. The project is within the city’s urban renewal district and is estimated to cost $450,000. The district has budgeted for its share of the $400,000 with the other $50,000 coming from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Spencer called the current alignment “dangerous.”
The realignment will change the intersection geometry to a right-angle intersection and narrows Southeast Second Street to be a one-way only northbound street for a short distance to the north Community Center driveway. What that means is the left turn movement from Southeast Second Street onto Highway 395 will be eliminated entirely and vehicles will need to use the existing intersections at Newport and Hurlburt to enter Highway 395.
Southeast Second Street will remain a two-way street from East Newport Ave south to the north Community Center driveway. The existing Highway 395 driveway for the Community Center will be eliminated and new sidewalk and curbing installed.
Spencer said a significant new landscape improvement is planned for both sides of Southeast Second Street. New curb, gutter, wheelchair accessible ramps and sidewalk are planned along the entire highway frontage, which will result in approximately 250 feet of new pedestrian improvements on Highway 395, creating a safer pedestrian crossing at Southeast Second Street.
The city met with business owners affected by the project. Spencer said the city received unanimous support for the redesign. The only concern, said Spencer, was that the city be mindful about the types of trees planted so as not to obscure business signage.
The city expects bids to go out later this month.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.