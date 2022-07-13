PENDLETON — Pendleton police reported the last several days have kept them busy. The department since Friday, July 9, has arrested a man for brandishing a gun at a teen, a woman for an assault with a hammer and two suspects after a car chase.
Police arrest man after one week search
Pendleton police July 9, arrested a Pendleton man on a warrant after a search that lasted exactly one week.
Mark Alan Deuce Romero, 31, is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on several charges. Pendleton police in a press release reported the arrest stems from July 2, when Romero brandished a firearm at a 16-year-old boy.
Police had a warrant for his arrest on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing. According to the press release, an officer July 9 saw Romero on Southwest First Street and recognized him.
“When the patrol officer observed Romero, he took off running west on the (Umatilla River) levee,” the press release said. “Officers gave chase and were able to catch up to Romero and arrest him in the 300 block of Southwest Court Avenue.”
Pendleton police reported officers caught Romero with a loaded. 22 revolver near where he had been hiding. In addition to the warrant, police tagged Romero with an arrest for felon in possession of a firearm
Woman arrested for robbery, assaulting man with hammer
An altercation over a bag of cans turned violent the morning of July 10, as Pendleton police reported officers arrested a woman for assault with a hammer.
According to a press release, Pendleton resident Theresa D. Guardipee, 41, stole a bag of cans from another man at Roy Raley Park. A 911 call at 11:18 a.m. reported Guardipee unveiled a hammer and began swinging.
“When the male victim attempted to get the bag of cans back, it was reported that Guardipee hit the male in the back with the hammer causing pain and injury,” according to Pendleton police.
Officers arrived at 11:21 a.m. and contacted both of the people involved. Police found visible evidence on the victim’s body as well as witness statements that supported the victim’s case. Police arrested Guardipee for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
In addition to these charges, police found Guardipee to be in possession of a “violation amount of suspected methamphetamine.”
Police catch pair after car chase
Pendleton police reported a patrol officer on July 11 at 9:46 p.m. tried to contact the driver of a gray Honda Accord in the Safeway parking lot because a rear tail lights/turn signal was not working.
“The patrol officer did not conduct a traffic stop, rather his intent was to advise the driver of the defective equipment,” according to a press release.
As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver hit the gas and took off from the parking lot at a high speed, ignoring the stop sign as the vehicle entered Southwest Court Avenue heading westbound
The officer gave chase to stop the vehicle for the reckless driving, police reported, but the driver did not stop, and the pursuit was on.
The suspect continued driving on Southwest Court Avenue to Westgate where he turned eastbound, ignoring a total of four stop lights/signs while attempting to flee.
Ultimately, the driver and the passenger abandoned the car on the 10th Street Bridge, police reported, leaving the vehicle in gear where it rolled into a residential chain-link fence. The officer observed the pair run over the embankment toward the north side of the Umatilla River.
Police set up a perimeter, and after some searching arrested Edwin Roy Johnson, 58, of Pendleton, and Johny Ray Johnson, 68, of Walla Walla, and booked them into the Umatilla County Jail. Together, police arrested them for attempt to elude in a vehicle, reckless driving, interfering with a peace officer, hit-and-run involving property and a parole board warrant.
“It is unknown if Edwin Johnson and Johny Johnson are related,” the press release stated. “The residential fence received minor damage and there were no injuries to anyone involved.”
All of the cases next go to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for for consideration of charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.