HERMISTON — Recent Hermiston High Schools girls soccer head coach Freddy Delapaz Guizar is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Guizar, 31, has been the head coach of the team since 2018. Before that, he was an assistant coach on the Hermiston High School boys soccer team from the 2014-15 season to the 2018-19 season.

