PENDLETON — Recent snowfall has turned into significant rainfall, which means many rivers on the Umatilla National Forest are nearing their bank levels and at risk of flooding, according to forest officials.
The public is being urged to use caution when traveling on or to the Umatilla National Forest, since roads and trails could be impacted by washouts or obstructions, such as rocks or boulders. The Umatilla National Forest’s most immediate areas of concern include the Grande Ronde, Umatilla and Walla Walla rivers on the Walla Walla Ranger District and the North Fork John Day River on the North Fork John Day Ranger District, forest officials said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting for continued concentrations of rainfall through Friday.
Umatilla National Forest officials are also urging forest visitors to plan ahead and contact local ranger districts prior to starting a trip. Most forest roads are still not accessible due to mud, snow or snow drifts. In addition, traveling on thawing, saturated and muddy roads can result in resource damage and serious safety concerns, especially if visitors are unprepared. Forest conditions are fluid this time of year and likely to change throughout the day and week. Forest Service staff will be patrolling and reporting any road obstructions, road washouts or downed trees. The public is encouraged to monitor the Umatilla National Forest Facebook page and website for updates on flooding.
