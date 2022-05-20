HERMISTON — The national average price for diesel fuel set a record high of $5.57 per gallon on Tuesday, May 17, the American Automobile Association reported. A year earlier it was $3.17, for a 76% increase. Regular gas grew by 48% during the same 12 months. Diesel rose another cent May 18.
Yet, despite daily records, some Umatilla County trucking companies are surviving, while others struggle.
Bennie Medelez, owner of Medelez Trucking, is a top employer in Hermiston, with more than 500 employees during harvest and 225 to 250 year-round. They mainly haul potatoes and other agricultural commodities for farmers and supermarket chains. Melendez has to keep 180 big rigs on the road, plus fuel about 30 pickups and smaller vehicles.
"The situation is killing us," Medelez said. "Our fuel bill was $20 million last year. It'll probably be $30 million this year. It's ridiculous, if we don't get any help from the government or anywhere. We need the pipeline and drilling in Alaska. Some shippers have let us tack on surcharges, but others of course don't want to share the costs. We can raise rates only so much."
It costs $1,500 to fill up a semitrailer, which needs to be topped off every one-and-a-half to two days. The trucks are on the road most of the time. After potato harvest in Oregon and Washington, the company hauls seed from Montana and Idaho.
"It has been a devastating thing," Medelez said. "I've been in business over 40 years, but am losing the taste for it. Fuel costs are 40% of our gross. I'm second generation, so used to working 7 days a week. My dad started it. I'm 66 now. I like what I do, but this is just heart-breaking."
His family is involved in the company, too, so Medelez wouldn't mind working only five or six days a week.
"I could find something to enjoy doing for one or two days off," he said.
As essential employees delivering food, Medelez managed to hold onto his employees during the pandemic. Many have worked for the company 20 to 25 years. He said he wants to keep the business going for them and his family, but times are tough.
Medelez truckers do what they can to save fuel, such as turning off their engines while parked and relying on GPS to improve navigation.
"I pray for prices to come down," Medelez continued. "Even a little bit. We need $3 to $3.50 diesel, but even 10, 15, 20 cents would help. I pray for peace in Ukraine."
Medelez said he feels responsible for everyone depending upon the business, not just employees but growers and grocers.
"I feel that people are put on this Earth to help others," he concluded. "I want to be able to keep doing that."
Other local trucking companies' differing business models have allowed them to adapt to $5.58 diesel.
Amanda McLaughlin of Bennett Truck Transport, Pendleton said, high fuel prices have had a slight effect, and some customers are careful about taking their units into high-cost states, such as California.
California has the nation's costliest diesel, at an average price of $6.57 per gallon. The state's fuel tax is 51.1 cents per gallon, but will rise to 53.9 cents on July 1. Oregon’s tax on diesel is relatively low, at 38 cents per gallon.
“It’s insane, but people are compensating to keep products moving to where they need to go,” McLaughlin said.
And in the long run, she explained, producers will have to raise prices, so transport costs will worsen inflation in general.
Diesel prices vary in Pendleton, from below the national average to over it, according to app GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices.
One reason for diesel’s higher rise than gas is lack of refining capacity, due to closures during the pandemic.
"The U.S. Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight," shouted a bold face Bloomberg headline on May 13. "A shrinking fleet of domestic refineries is producing a greater share of the world's gasoline and diesel, setting the stage for a supply crisis," the subhead read.
"More than 1 million barrels a day of the country's oil refining capacity — or about 5% overall — has shut since the beginning of the pandemic," Bloomberg reported. "Elsewhere in the world, capacity has shrunk by 2.13 million additional barrels a day, energy consultancy Turner, Mason & Co. estimates.”
