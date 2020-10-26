PENDLETON — Records continued to fall early Monday, Oct. 26, as several Oregon communities set new record lows, according to the National Weather Service.
Hermiston and La Grande each set a new record low for Oct. 26 with a low of 18 degrees, according to Marc Austin, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. McNary Dam also set a new low record of 26 degrees.
“You know, 26 sounds fairly warm, but they’re right there on the water,” Austin said.
Pendleton and Meacham each recorded lows of 14 degrees on Oct. 26, but Austin wasn’t sure if those were new marks.
Several communities also set new record lows on Oct. 25.
Heppner set a new record low with a morning temperature of 14 degrees, breaking a 101-year-old record of 22. Pendleton set a new record low as well for the day, with a morning low of 19 degrees, breaking the mark of 27 set on the same day in 2002.
John Day recorded a morning low of 20, tying the mark set in 1971.
Austin said the winter-like temperatures are done for a while, as the region returns to more seasonal, fall-like temperatures.
“The last couple of days are really the coldest days this week,” he said. “It was really a short-lived cold snap. We’re going to be warming up through the week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.