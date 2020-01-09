MILTON-FREEWATER — The man found dead from a fatal gunshot wound Saturday night in Milton-Freewater was well known to local law enforcement, according to East Oregonian archives.
George Anthony Martin, 61, was found dead in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street in after Milton-Freewater police responded to a welfare check call at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
East Oregonian archives show Martin was allegedly stabbed in May 2019 by local man Krystian T. Allen on Raspberry Loop. Martin suffered a nonlife-threatening, though serious, injury to his back requiring medical treatment at St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla.
Both men were considered homeless and a motive was unknown, Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said in a release at the time.
Court records show Allen was charged with second-degree assault and later received two felony first-degree failure to appear charges for not showing up in court.
Martin, too, has a criminal history. Court records show he faced legal troubles over the last few years stemming from a 2016 arrest for felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Martin was granted conditional release but failed to show up for court, which led to an indictment for first-degree felony failure to appear in February 2017.
According to court documents, Martin pleaded guilty to the failure to appear charge on Feb. 6, 2018, and had his possession of a stolen vehicle charge dismissed just over a week later. Martin was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation along with 120 hours of community service work.
Between August and December 2019, Martin was arrested four times for probation violations and later released, according to court documents. Martin was last arrested on Dec. 18 and denied bail, but was then granted “emergency release due to medical reasons” from Umatilla County Jail on Dec. 20.
The Umatilla County DA’s Office had issued a warrant for Martin’s arrest after he failed to appear for his latest court date on Dec. 27.
Those with information regarding the homicide case can call the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511. Milton-Freewater Police Det. Morgan Dunlap is the case officer.
Oregon State Police, sheriff's deputies with Morrow and Umatilla counties, Pendleton and Hermiston police, Oregon State Police Crime Lab workers and Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office employees are all helping with the case.
— Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reporter Emily Thornton contributed to this report.
