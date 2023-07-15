KC Vaughn of Boring and one of the co-leaders and brand ambassadors of Formula 1 Red Bull Pit Stop Tour team, swiftly changes a race car tire Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Formula 1 Red Bull Pit Stop Tour in front of Walmart in Pendleton.
The Formula 1 Red Bull Pit Stop Tour visits Friday, July 14, 2023, to see who is the quickest person to change a Formula 1 tire in front of Walmart in Pendleton. The winner will receive an all inclusive package to the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
Justice Wells of Charlotte, North Carolina, and one of the brand ambassadors of Formula 1 Red Bull Pit Stop Tour team, attempts to switch a race car tire as fast as possible Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Formula 1 Red Bull Pit Stop Tour in front of Walmart in Pendleton.
Summer Bryant of Colorado, co-leader and brand ambassador of Formula 1 Red Bull Pit Stop Tour team, discusses the tour and grand prize for the fastest tire changer Friday, July 14, 2023, in front of Walmart in Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The Red Bull Pit Stop Tour arrived Friday, July 14, in Pendleton, inviting passers-by to change tires on a mock Formula 1 race car for the chance to win a trip to the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.
This is the the second year in a row the tour set up in the Round-Up City.
