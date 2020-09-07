PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a Red Flag Warning for "critical fire weather conditions" in the Columbia Basin from 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 7, to 11 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8.
"As you recreate this Labor Day, take care with grills, fires, and flame," a flash alert from the weather service stated. "Don't park vehicles on dry grasses. Use spark arrestors on off-road vehicles. Fully extinguish cigarettes and flame. Obey local rules regarding campfires and consider foregoing a campfire even if allowed."
The conditions are predicted to begin around noon on Sept. 7 as a cold front moves southwest through the area and overlaps with low humidity conditions. According to the weather service, strong winds from the north and northeast are expected to develop throughout the morning of Sept. 7, and critical conditions are expected to last through Sept. 8 on the eastern slopes of the Cascades and around the Columbia Gorge.
Winds are expected to reach 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Sept. 7, the flash alert stated, and are expected to reach 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Sept. 8.
"Any ongoing fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," according to the alert.
