PENDLETON — Amid reports from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation about anti-tribal discrimination, the Red Lion Hotel is responding to the controversy.
Shortly after the Oregon Health Authority announced March 2 that a Umatilla County resident and Wildhorse Resort & Casino worker had a presumptive case of coronavirus, Red Lion posted a sign at their entrance.
“Due to the recent Coronavirus scare at the Wildhorse Casino & Resort, we are unable to accept guests and/or reservations that have been previously at the Resort until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience,” the sign states.
Carol Welch, the Red Lion assistant manager of operations, said the sign was never meant to be discriminatory toward tribal members or Umatilla Indian Reservation residents.
According to Welch, she was at the DMV when she learned that there might be a coronavirus case connected to the Wildhorse.
Once she confirmed with Wildhorse that it would close for cleaning, she contacted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about immediate measures the hotel could take.
Welch said the CDC told her that it wouldn’t be discriminatory to refuse guests from Wildhorse until the hotel got more information about the COVID-19 case.
She said the sign was posted Monday afternoon and removed Tuesday night once the hotel felt like it had enough information to accept all guests. Wildhorse reopened after two days of cleaning.
Welch said she didn’t write the sign personally, but if she could change one thing about it, she would have clarified that it was “hotel guests” that they weren’t accepting.
Red Lion had no intention of barring tribal members, reservation residents, or employees, adding that two Red Lion employees also work at Wildhorse and worked shifts at Red Lion while Wildhorse was being cleaned.
Welch said Red Lion and Wildhorse normally have a good relationship, recommending overflow guests to each other on a regular basis.
She intends to reach out to tribal leaders to clarify the incident.
