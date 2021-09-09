UMATILLA COUNTY — The lines, they are a-changin’.
On Friday, Sept. 3, the House and Senate Interim Committees on Redistricting released its first redistricting plans for the following decade. Over the next several months, legislators will be responsible for drawing lines for the state’s congressional and legislative districts.
With Oregon gaining a sixth congressional district, Democrats and Republicans already have begun drawing battle lines on the geographic and partisan makeup of each district, with each party producing a map that favors their side.
While Umatilla and Morrow counties are unlikely to see their political representation change in Congress, the legislative lines could change significantly in Eastern Oregon. All three redistricting plans for the Oregon House would maintain the Pendleton-Hermiston split that was introduced in 2011, but District 57 and 58 likely are to change in different ways.
All of Northeastern Oregon’s legislative delegation — Greg Smith of House District 57, Bobby Levy of House District 58 and Bill Hansell of Senate District 19 — were concerned about gerrymandering in a state where Democrats have supermajority control in the statehouse.
Levy said the Portland area was overrepresented in the Legislature and encouraged local residents to speak at the public hearings with the redistricting committees in support of fair representation in the Legislature and Congress. The committees held their first virtual hearing for Congressional District 2, which includes Eastern Oregon, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, but will hold another hearing Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m.
Hansell is the only local legislator on one of the redistricting committees. He said the challenge of redistricting is not only in making the lines contiguous, accessible by transportation links and inclusive of communities of common interest but keeping all of them the same population size. In a region that’s been slow to grow, that means making Eastern Oregon districts larger in geographic size.
“It’s sort of like a balloon,” he said. “If you compress one part of it, it pops out some place else.”
Originally elected to House District 59 in 2000, Smith is now participating in his third redistricting cycle. From his home in Heppner, Smith not only has represented constituents in Umatilla and Morrow counties, but also Gilliam, Sherman, Grant, Union Wallowa, Baker, Crook and Jefferson counties, depending on which district he was drawn into.
Smith warned that redistricting was among the most political topics in Salem and whatever was on the table now likely was to change before it was done.
“What the public is seeing today is not what it’s going to see tomorrow,” he said.
Current boundaries
Since 2011, Pendleton and Hermiston have been in different Oregon House districts.
District 57 covers the northwest portion of the county, including Hermiston, Umatilla and Stanfield, extending far enough west to cover Milton-Freewater. The rest of District 57 is based west of Umatilla County, encompassing Morrow, Gilliam and Sherman counties plus a small, sparsely populated sliver of Wasco County east of The Dalles. District 58 covers the rest of Umatilla County, including Pendleton, Echo and Athena before extending east, covering the entirety of Union and Wallowa counties.
Prior to the 2011 round of redistricting, District 58 was a much more compact district comprised of Pendleton and Hermiston and some of the surrounding area. District 57 formed a u-shape around it, starting in Morrow County, dipping below Pendleton and Hermiston to cover southern Umatilla County before moving north again to include Milton-Freewater and east to cover Union and Wallowa Counties.
Senate District 29 is a combination of House districts 57 and 58, meaning the senate seat is roughly within the footprint of Northeastern Oregon.
Plan A
Under House Plan A, a slight shift in the Umatilla County boundary would change some communities’ representation.
The plan splits the districts along Highway 11, from Pendleton to Milton-Freewater. That means, Athena, Helix and Adams would move from District 58 to District 57. The boundary moves east before hitting the Oregon-Washington border, moving Milton-Freewater from 57 to 58. The rest of the communities in Umatilla County would retain their districts.
The rest of District 58 would be confined to Union and Wallowa counties, but District 57 would see its geographic footprint expand substantially under the plan. The new District 57 would gain Wheeler and Grant counties in addition to a larger portion of Wasco County, although the cities it covers would remain the same.
Senate District 19 still would combine districts 57 and 59, meaning it, too, will gain Grant and Wheeler counties. Sen. Bill Hansell said Senate Plan A was negotiated by both sides of the aisle in the Senate, and while he’s confident it would pass the Senate, he’s less sure about its prospects in the House or the governor’s desk.
Hansell said the lines also may change after receiving public testimony. He noted he recently learned that Grant and Harney counties often share resources and services, and may want to share legislative districts.
Plan B
House Plan B would lead to less changes in Umatilla County, but more dramatic changes would be planned elsewhere.
House District 58 would be renamed District 59, but besides adding Milton-Freewater from District 57, it would represent the same communities it did under the current map. Like Plan A, District 57 would add Wheeler County. But instead of also adding Grant County, the district would expand further west to take in the eastern portion of The Dalles.
Senate Plan B is far more radical, splitting Umatilla County into two different senate districts. The Senate split would follow the same lines as the House, but instead of aligning eastern Umatilla County with the rest of Northeastern Oregon, the area would join a sprawling Senate District 20 that contains Union, Wallowa, Baker, Grant, Malheur and Lake counties. Western Umatilla County and Morrow County still would be in District 29, but they would be joined by Gilliam, Sherman, Wheeler and Jefferson counties, the entirety of Wasco County, plus a section of Hood River County that includes the city of Hood River and a northern slice of Deschutes County that includes Sisters.
Hansell said the House GOP proposed Senate Plan B and would lead to him being drawn into the same district as Vale Republican Lynn Findley in the Senate. If this map were to pass, Hansell said he would be allowed to serve out the rest of his term through 2024 but would have to move if he wanted to run for reelection to District 29.
Plan C
House Plan C would mostly maintain the status quo on the Umatilla County split with the exception of Milton-Freewater. A small part of the north side of the city would stay in District 57 while the rest would be moved to District 58.
The rest of District 58 would look the same as it does now while District 57 would expand like it does in the other plans. Under Plan C, District 57 would gain Wheeler County and most of Wasco County except the northwest corner where The Dalles and Mosier are located. The District would also stretch into Jefferson County and very small sections of Clackamas and Marion counties so that the district encompasses the Warm Springs Reservation.
Senate District 29 would remain intact in Senate Plan C and would follow District 57’s expansion west, adding Wheeler County, a larger section of Wasco County and the entirety of the Warm Springs Reservation.
