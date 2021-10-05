UMATILLA COUNTY — Redistricting made little change to Northeastern Oregon’s political trajectory. Congressionally and legislatively, Republicans will continue representing Umatilla and Morrow counties into the foreseeable future.
But the Legislature ended its session in acrimony as Republicans alleged Democratic gerrymandering and a broken promise from House Speaker Tina Kotek. While most of the political battles were over how to divide the growing Willamette Valley and Central Oregon regions, state Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, became directly involved when he secured a last-minute appointment to the House redistricting committee.
Smith explained his role on the committee and how he viewed the contentious end to the special session. A 20-year veteran of the House, Smith and the rest of the Legislature made significant changes to his district and opened up new questions about a potential conflict of interest.
What changed?
Starting in 2022, residents living on the south side of Milton-Freewater’s Southeast Eighth Street will have a different legislative representative in the Oregon House of Representatives than those who live on its north side.
It’s one of the more unusual changes to the state’s new legislative maps, which the Oregon Legislature approved and Gov. Kate Brown signed Sept. 27. The House map maintains the east-west split in Umatilla County that was introduced in 2011, but moves around some of the lines.
House District 58, represented by state Rep. Bobby Levy of Echo, is largely unchanged. The new 58 swaps Helix for Stanfield with neighboring District 57 and gains a southern section of Milton-Freewater. But besides some of those minor alterations, District 58 retains the rest of eastern Umatilla County as well as the entirety of Union and Wallowa counties.
The changes to District 57 are more drastic.
Smith’s district retains the northern part of Milton-Freewater and gains Helix in Umatilla County while adding Wheeler County, almost all the land in Wasco County outside of The Dalles and Mosier and sections of Jefferson, Marion and Clackamas counties that are largely aligned with the Warm Springs Reservation.
With House districts 57 and 58 combining to form Senate District 29, state Sen. Bill Hansell’s constituency now stretches from where the Oregon, Idaho and Washington borders meet to well into the Columbia River Gorge. An east-west trip from one side of Hansell’s district to the other would span more than 300 miles by road, a nearly seven hour trip by car.
Congressionally, Umatilla and Morrow counties will remain in the conservative 2nd District. Legislators made the district even redder by moving Bend and Hood River to different districts while adding a section of Douglas County and the entirety of Josephine County.
The end of the session
The redistricting maps passed largely on party lines, but earned some extra indignation from Republicans.
The heart of Republicans’ ire was directed at Kotek. She had previously committed to appointing an equal number of Democrats and Republicans to the redistricting committee. But when the committee couldn’t come to an agreement, she created new redistricting committees to pass the maps.
The move received swift condemnation from Republicans. Levy called it a “transparent display of anti-democratic behavior” in a statement, while Hansell said it was “disappointing” in an interview. While Republicans didn’t deny Democrats a quorum to pass the maps, they did attempt to censure Kotek before the end of the session.
Smith, who was appointed to the new legislative committee, explained why he became a late addition to the redistricting committee.
“My understanding is I was appointed to that committee to bring experience, because this is the third time I’ve been through redistricting, and the fourth district I’ve served,” he said. “I was able to bring a little bit different perspective than most of the members on the committee who had never been through redistricting.”
It was explained how Republicans were stuck between a rock and a hard place. Another GOP walkout could result in fairer congressional maps once redistricting is put in the hands of the court system. But failing to pass legislative maps means Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, would redraw the lines in the state, potentially rendering a worse map for Republicans. Smith passed the legislative maps out of committee but voted against them on the floor of the House.
A veteran of three redistricting cycles, Smith said Democrats have been gaining power in redistricting since 2000, when a Democratic secretary of state drew the map. Smith said the trend is unlikely to change unless voters pass a referendum to put redistricting in the hands of an independent commission.
Redistricting creates new questions in Wheeler County
With Oregon’s urban and suburban areas growing while much of its rural territory is flat or shrinking, many rural legislative districts grew in area to ensure all districts were equal in population size.
District 57 followed that trend, but added Wheeler County in the process. Smith now represents a county that he also works with directly.
In his day job, Smith works on economic development projects across the region. One of Smith’s many hats includes acting as the officer of the board for the Wheeler County Development Corp. In conjunction with Wheeler County, the organization operates a revolving loan fund for small businesses. Smith is listed throughout the corporation’s website as a contact person.
Smith said he has no plans to step down from his role with the corporation, adding that “there’d be no reason for me to give up the good work we do down and Wheeler County.”
“It’s no different than any other type of work I do,” he said. “You have to be extraordinarily careful in following the rules and the laws that we have in the state of Oregon. And that’s what we will do.”
This isn’t the first time Smith has garnered scrutiny for potential conflicts between his personal business and his legislative work.
Willamette Week said Smith “may be the best compensated lawmaker in Salem,” highlighting connections between his day job as an economic development specialist and the projects he approves as a legislator. The Malheur Enterprise investigated the public contracts he holds through his personal company, including his role as the director of the Malheur County Economic Development Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.