PENDLETON — Those who knew Bob Reese say the longtime Pendleton School District business manager wasn’t afraid to face tough financial facts.
Reese, who died this month at age 77 from a neurological disease, was cool and accurate, but also human and approachable.
During Reese’s final year at the district before retiring in 2009, he shepherded to completion a cut-to-the-bone budget that addressed a brutal projected shortfall of $3.8 million. Under his guidance, the board trimmed 19 positions, froze cost-of-living adjustments and cut 10 days from the school year. At one of the meetings, the even-keel Reese looked uncharacteristically downhearted.
“We have to play the cards we are dealt,” he told the board. “You don’t spend money you don’t have.”
It was a role that could have cast Reese as a sort of economic grim reaper, but didn’t.
“He was patient and caring and a true gentleman,” said former Pendleton School Superintendent Al Meunier.
Michelle Jones, who worked for Reese and succeeded him, said people perceived that Reese had their backs, even during the toughest of times.
“Bob was without a doubt a man of integrity of the highest degree,” Jones said. “In the 10 years he worked for the district, he faced declining enrollment and years and years of cuts. He had strong ties to the community, but difficult decisions had to be made.”
The decade at the school district was only a part of Reese’s professional journey, which began with a job as assistant buyer for Bon Marche in Seattle (after earning a business degree at Washington State University). Following additional schooling at University of Washington’s Executive Development School, he dove into the banking world, eventually landing at Pendleton’s Western Heritage Federal Savings and Loan, which later merged with Benjamin Franklin Federal Savings and Loan. He rose to vice-president and regional manager.
Hap Cooley, manager of U.S. Bank and Columbia River Bank, valued Reese’s honesty and perspective.
“Even though we were competitors, we grew to be close friends,” Cooley said. “Society could benefit from having more people like Bob Reese around.”
When Reese’s banking career required a move to Portland in 1990, he found himself in a dilemma.
“His 10-year-old twins informed him they were not going,” said Reese’s wife, Sherry.
Instead of moving, Reese got a job at St. Anthony Hospital as vice-president of ancillary services. In 1995, he became a vice-president at Coldwell Banker Whitney & Associates. He joined the school district in 1999. After his retirement 10 years later, he worked part-time for the InterMountain Education Service District.
In 2006, he ran for Umatilla County Commissioner. After handily beating four challengers in the primary, Reese lost to Milton-Freewater-area rancher Larry Givens in the general election.
Current Commissioner George Murdock backed Reese’s campaign. As superintendent of the InterMountain ESD, Murdock had worked closely with Reese on financial matters.
“School districts across Eastern Oregon and beyond respected his understanding of school finance and business issues in general,” Murdock said, “and he was frequently called upon as a resource.”
Reese wore many other hats over the years, serving on a plethora of boards and commissions.
He also had a love for sports. His father, William “Red” Reese, amassed a 473-298 win-loss record as head coach of football, basketball and track at Eastern Washington University. Reese joked that he learned to read while looking over his father’s shoulder as he read the sports pages. Reese, always a diehard Mariners and Washington State University football fan, played baseball in high school. His father missed most of his games, because of college games and recruiting trips. Reese’s wife, Sherry, said her husband vowed to attend his children’s athletic events.
He became a swim dad, poolside as all four children swam for the Pendleton Swim Association. As the starter for 17 summers of swimming, he had a great view of the action.
In the past four years, Reese’s health grew progressively worse. The couple moved to Seattle to be near their son. Reese read a lot, with five or six books going at once. He loved Zane Grey or anything about history. At the end, he watched movies with Sherry, even chick flicks, she said.
She laughed as she thought about that, but got serious as she reflected back on Bob’s life.
“He knew he had an administrative gift and he loved to use that gift for the betterment of everyone he was working with,” she said. “He did it with humility.”
Reese’s friend Warren Stewart agrees.
“He was a gracious man,” he said, “who spread a lot of good will around Pendleton.”
