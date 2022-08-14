Reflections: Into the fog of flames

PENDLETON — In the twilight of Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, firefighters armed with hoses battled the roaring flames bursting from the north side of the Pendleton Grain Craft flour mill.
Firefighters from Umatilla County and beyond gathered to attack the wild blaze from the ground and climbed tall ladders to strike from the air. As they fought with heart, vigor and spirit, a dense black cloud emerged and covered the firefighters and their trucks.
The news the building was empty soon circulated as onlookers watched the situation evolve in awe. "We risk a lot to save a lot, risk a little to save a little,” Lt. Paramedic Pendleton Fire Jared Uselman said, illustrating their defensive approach, as there were no lives at risk within.
In the midst of the black cloud, temperatures rose, debris flew through the air, eyes seared with tears and breathing became laborious and shallow. The firefighters ran to their trucks and grabbed their oxygen tanks and a respiratory mask.
"All these other buildings around are considered exposures when we go defensive,” said Tony Pierotti, assistant Pendleton fire chief. “It's gonna come down, so the goal is to make sure it doesn't go anywhere else.”
And when firefighters would appear to gear up, they would step back into the mist and disappear to battle the raging inferno flames.
The fire continued to rage throughout the blazing Oregon summer day, bringing with it the challenge of staying cool and fresh while battling the inferno. Firefighters shuttled water and sports drinks and dipped their heads into the very same streams of water they poured onto the flames. All the while, local home and business owners around the site doused their properties with water and stood vigil over their lawns, protecting their property from embers and airborne debris.
Despite all of these challenges, the firefighters who’d come to Pendleton from all around the surrounding area fought valiantly and professionally against the conflagration, successfully containing the fire and minimizing damages to the surrounding area.
Though the first battles against the inferno may be won, firefighters they acknowledged many times this fire will continue to burn for days to come.
