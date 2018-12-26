Everyone has had the experience at least once in their lives: They unwrap a gift with anticipation, only to feel a sense of disappointment.
The gift might have been given with good intentions, but it doesn’t fit right. Or you already have one. Or it’s just plain hideous.
What now?
Local thrift stores hope people donate their unwanted gifts.
Rocky Newtson, manager of Pendleton’s Salvation Army thrift store, said before Christmas that the shop had already benefited from a bump in donated items.
“I do know a lot of people are cleaning out their closets and toy chests right now to make room,” she said.
She expected that to continue after the holidays, in addition to people donating unwanted gifts rather than deal with the hassle of trying to return them. Newtson said any unwanted gifts in good shape —from household goods to clothing — could be a happy find for someone on a budget, and the money from the sale will go to local programs for those in need.
“Things that still have tags on them are very coveted,” she said.
Some people would rather hang onto the gift, even if it isn’t something they would have purchased for themselves. Tera Kelhanek of Hermiston wrote on Facebook that she might exchange a clothing item for a different size, but exchanging a gift for money or regifting it to someone else was disrespectful to the gift-giver.
“I keep it and use it,” she said. “When someone gives me a gift, they are thinking about me.”
Shelly Parmelee of Umatilla said she has sometimes given away gifts she has received, such as clothing a certain relative used to send her that didn’t fit her preferred style.
Other times she has kept gifts even if they aren’t something she would necessarily buy for herself.
“I have received gifts from family members, something that I really didn’t like or care for too much,” she said. “However, they had a special reason for giving it to me, and that is what made it special to me. And so I kept those because it is a memory of that person now that they’re gone.”
She said people should appreciate gifts given to them out of love, but they also have a responsibility to pick out thoughtful gifts the receiver would likely appreciate.
“I don’t buy stuff just to buy stuff,” she said.
Krista Lynn of Hermiston wrote in a message to the East Oregonian that it’s not uncommon for her to get a gift that’s not quite what she’s looking for. But she said that’s not surprising considering she usually doesn’t spell out for people exactly what she wants for Christmas. If it’s something she really doesn’t think she will ever use, she said she thanks the person for their kindness and then finds someone else who would be happy to use the item.
Others said they don’t hesitate to return a gift to the store or regift it to someone else if it isn’t something they can or want to use.
According to the etiquette experts at the Emily Post Institute, regifting is acceptable in circumstances that are unlikely to hurt the feelings of either the person who gave the gift or the person receiving the regift.
The institute’s online how-to guide to regifting states people should only regift items that were not homemade or otherwise represent an extra amount of thought or effort from the giver. The item should be new and in its original packaging and something that the next recipient would truly enjoy. Rather than wrapping the gift up for someone’s birthday or Christmas, guide suggests the best method is to pass it along in a more casual way by saying something like, “Ellie, I received two copies of this book and want you to have one.”
Some people would rather get something out of the gift by returning it to the store for something more to their liking. Many retailers won’t accept a return without a receipt, but others will exchange an unwanted gift for another item from the store, or even for cash.
In most cases the item must be in its original packaging or have its original tags on, and there is usually a time limit on how long after the purchase the item can be returned. Some retailers ask for identification and then track the number of returns a person makes per year, banning people who return a suspiciously high number of items.
In 2017 Optoro, a firm specializing in retail returns, estimated $90 billion worth of Christmas gifts would be returned to the retailer after the holiday — about one fourth of all items returned to retailers in a given year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.