PENDLETON — Online banking and shopping are increasingly common ways to conduct business, but as technology gets more sophisticated, so do thieves. With the upcoming holiday season, area bank managers offer advice to keep accounts safe from fraud.
Whether a bank serves a particular community or the entire country, accounts are being monitored for irregular activity. Sandi Hainline, manager for Bank of Eastern Oregon in Heppner, said the bank has software that alerts her staff when a suspicious transaction comes through.
“We will call a customer and ask if they made the purchase,” Hainline said. “If they didn’t, we can stop the card.”
Hainline said she suggests customers alert their bank before traveling so cards aren’t needlessly put on hold when an out-of-the-area transaction raises suspicion. She also said customers can use mobi money to turn on a card before a transaction and turn it off until their next purchase to reduce the risk of someone getting ahold of an account number.
Hainline said, “With mobi money you are in control immediately of what goes through and what doesn’t.”
Attempts to buy items above a debit card’s daily limit is an indicator of a potentially fraudulent purchase, as is a withdrawal from a bank out of the customer’s network, Hainline said.
Renae Swilling at Columbia Bank in Pendleton said her bankers are monitoring accounts all the time to make sure transactions are in the area. She, too, suggested customers let their local bank know when they are traveling. When shopping online, she said, purchase from reputable businesses and only directly through the company’s website. Sometimes an email will appear to be from a reputable company, but actually direct a customer to a site where account information is stolen.
“Fraudulent emails will ask you to re-input account or even login information, so it’s best not to open a link in an email,” “Swilling said.
Fraud affects all manners of bank customers and online shoppers, but the elderly and isolated are especially preyed upon.
Chuck Detwiler at Umpqua Bank in Pendleton said the biggest problem his customers face are phone calls from people claiming the person’s Social Security number was stolen or there is a warrant for their arrest and bank account information is requested to pay “bail.” Other popular scams inform someone they’ve won the Publisher’s Clearinghouse Sweepstakes and are told they have to pay taxes on it or receive a check and then find after it’s deposited no funds are transferred.
“So many times people will get these checks and deposit it. They think they have money, in about 10 days they’ve spent a bunch of that money, and then they are up a creek,” he said.
A bank customer isn’t liable for the fraud, Detwiler said, but if money is spent that is never transferred into the account, they are obligated to cover the money they’ve spent.
The increasing news regarding online banking fraud has lead many to believe mailing checks is a more secure route, but Detwiler said a standard check reveals more information than a debit card.
“Every time you write a check you send all your information and they can steal your name, address, checking account and routing number as well as phone numbers,” Detwiler said. “We encourage people to use online bill pay because their checking account number isn’t even on the card.”
Detwiler said checks are easy to be forged and can be printed off a home computer. He said Umpqua Bank staff put holds on suspicious looking checks for seven to 10 days until the bank can verify the funds are legitimate.
“We tell people to be leery of people on the phone and online,” he said. “The more we tell people about fraud, the better.”
