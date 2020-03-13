UMATILLA COUNTY — While the coronavirus pandemic is now bringing sanitation and social distancing to the forefront in the minds of Oregonians, Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute says it’s changed relatively little in the recent days.
“The things everyone is talking about with coronavirus are the things we’ve been doing for the past 35 days,” EOCI spokesman Ron Miles said Friday.
On Feb. 25, EOCI announced it had been suffering from a flu outbreak since Feb. 8 that led to at least 68 prisoners being diagnosed and over 100 dealing with “flu-like symptoms.” At that time, the prison instituted policies limiting transfers, visitations and contact between inmates, while simultaneously increasing sanitation practices.
The rest of the state followed suit Friday after the Oregon Department of Corrections announced that for the first time, all visits to the state’s 14 prisons would be suspended for the next 30 days in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The suspension includes noncontact visits where people speak to one another through glass and is aiming to limit the risk of exposure to the state’s 1,250 inmates who are 60 years or older or have underlying health conditions, identified as the most vulnerable populations to the disease.
One inmate in the state has tested negative for the virus so far and the state corrections department said there are “no known or suspected cases at this time.”
Miles said the prison has emphasized educating its nearly 1,700 inmates and 450 employees about the importance of preventative measures, such as regularly washing hands, using hand sanitizer and limiting close personal contact with others.
Miles also said more inmate cleaning crews have been established with a focus on wiping down surfaces as much as possible and any activities or programs have been discontinued for now.
According to Miles, the effort is paying off. As of Friday, he said the number of inmates diagnosed with the flu has dropped and only 10 people were “symptomatic.”
“I believe the steps we’ve taken have a significant difference,” he said, noting the prison has continued to follow guidelines set forth by the Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “As long as we’re following those guidelines, we’re doing the best we can.”
The new statewide visitation policies implemented Friday were followed with a matching suspension by the Bureau of Prisons at all 122 federal facilities in the U.S. Miles said the policies really only added some additional awareness for EOCI on how it’s combating the spread of diseases inside its fences.
However, the statewide suspension did cancel EOCI’s graduation ceremony for inmates who had completed the GED certificate through a program with Blue Mountain Community College. The ceremony was scheduled for Friday.
Miles said EOCI would be attempting to reschedule the ceremony or they will combine winter graduates with the next class in the spring.
Casey White-Zollman, BMCC vice president of college relations and advancement, said all of the community college’s education programs were suspended at EOCI, Two Rivers Correctional Institute in Umatilla and Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City because instructors are considered contractors and won’t have authorized access until further notice.
While the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton isn’t under the same suspensions as the state or federal prisons, Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said the jail and his department are taking their own measures to address COVID-19.
The jail has implemented screening processes in recent weeks, including taking the temperature of anyone brought in custody and questioning them on any symptoms they’ve had or travel they’ve done recently.
“If there’s any likelihood they could have coronavirus, they will not be allowed into the facility,” Rowan said.
Rowan said the exceptions are for people who have committed major violent or felony crimes and that criminal history will also be considered, which is the typical policy for emergency releases.
The county jail already only offers noncontact visitations and jail staff have been directed to sanitize those facilities “as frequently as possible.”
“We’re at a heightened awareness right now,” Rowan said. “We’re making sure staff are protecting themselves too. Anybody with any symptoms is being told to stay home.”
