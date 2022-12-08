PENDLETON — Regular gas has dropped below $4 per gallon at some stations in Umatilla and Morrow counties. The highest average regular gas price in Pendleton in AAA data was $5.36, recorded on June 16. Late last month, prices began their steepest decline since August.

In AAA data, the national average stood at $3.36 on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Oregon's was $4.11, and the Pendleton area's $4.13. That was down from $4.18 the day before, $4.36 a week earlier and $4.74 the prior month, but up from $3.63 a year ago. 

IMG_1692.JPG

Three-year school bus driver Sheena Motley fuels her bus at Dave's Chevron, 220 S.W. 12th St., Pendleton, on a chilly Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022.
