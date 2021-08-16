PENDLETON – When Kellie Sims was diagnosed with colorectal cancer Dec. 22, 2014, she she knew there had to be a purpose behind her diagnosis.
“You always wonder — why do I have to go through this? Why am I doing this?” she said.
Sims, who had previously faced cervical cancer in her late 20s and is now 18 months into remission for thyroid cancer, found her purpose several years later when she met Georgia Marshall at a Relay for Life event.
“Sometimes your story really does help someone," said Sims as she paused to collect herself. “You don’t know what you say — how it can affect somebody else.”
Marshall and Sims connected over their similarities, Marshall had become too weak to continue chemotherapy, a step Sims had faced in the course of her treatment as well.
“You become a family,” said Marshall, “None of us are blood related, but it is a bond that you can’t beat.”
As a 10-year-old Marshall had seen her grandmother die of cancer, an event that encouraged her to pursue work in hospice care and help others the same way her grandmother had been cared for. She said the years of working with cancer patients on hospice had shown her the importance of a support system but, after facing a diagnosis herself, its importance became even more prevalent.
While Marshall has been in remission for four and a half years, she said the support from those around her is just as important as ever, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You scream, you holler, you have a great day,” said Marshall of learning of her remission. “But, you know each time that anniversary comes around — of getting another blood test or having to have another colonoscopy — anything could happen, no matter how strong your faith is.”
For Marshall, her anniversary came during the pandemic ,which meant, while she was able to get her annual blood test, her colonoscopy was postponed.
“Until you have that colonoscopy,” she said, “It’s a worry.”
Even years later, Sims and Marshall still get emotional thinking of the experiences they shared.
“You just keep trying to uplift somebody else, you don’t know what your story is going to do for somebody,” said Sims. “Your willingness to tell your story — there might be that one person out there who really needs to hear it.”
Marshall said she was inspired by Sims and tries to help others and raise awareness however she can, including Relay for Life of Umatilla and Morrow Counties, where she spent Saturday, Aug. 14, listening to others stories and running a donation campaign.
Despite lower-than-expected turnout due to the heat and poor air quality, Marshall and event lead Carol Preston were happy the event could go on at all, adding that any opportunity to support even a few people was incredibly important.
Preston, an 11-year survivor of breast cancer, said the opportunity to be out in the park and make the cause of fighting cancer known to others meant the event was a success, even in low numbers.
“You just meet people that you would never normally meet,” said Preston. “We are just grateful to be here for each other.”
Preston extended her thanks to the volunteers, businesses and community members that helped put on and donate to the event, adding that their support is what keeps it going, even after many Relay for Life events, which once dotted cities across Umatilla and Morrow counties, have disappeared.
“We’ve had such great help from the community,” she said.
For Preston, her motivations for Relay for Life extend beyond that of her own experiences and to others fighting cancer or who have loved ones battling cancer.
“There are survivors out there and that helps,” she said. “That's what it means to be out here.”
