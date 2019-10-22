HERMISTON — The discovery of a pickup containing skeletal remains in the Columbia River near Hermiston could solve a missing person’s case 26 years old.
According to a news release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, a couple recreationally scuba diving last Thursday in the Columbia River at the Hat Rock State Park boat launch reported discovering a submerged Ford Ranger pickup with Washington license plates. The vehicle was in approximately 20 feet of water just past the end of the docks.
Dispatchers checked the license plate and found the vehicle was associated with a missing person case from the police department in Prosser, Washington, going back 26 years.
Maynard Koen, who was born in 1911, according to the sheriff’s office, went missing in August 1993.
The sheriff’s office arranged for Columbia Basin Dive Rescue of Richland, Washington, and D & R Towing, Hermiston, to assist in recovering the pickup. The sheriff’s office, the volunteer dive agency and tow company met Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the site to begin the recovery. Sheriff’s office marine deputies assisted with any boating traffic or other river-based needs. After approximately two hours, the team removed the pickup from the river and hauled it to the sheriff’s office for further investigation.
“Based on the condition of the vehicle and the information available, it appears likely that this vehicle was submerged in this location at or around the time Mr. Koen was reported missing,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Further investigation of the interior of the vehicle revealed skeletal remains and a driver’s license issued to Mr. Koen.”
The sheriff’s office also stated the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will handle positive identification of the remains.
