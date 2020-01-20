McKell Wilson and Izzy Soto, both members of the Blue Mountain Community College soccer team, wash windows at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. The team decided to help out as a part of the MLK Day of Service, which celebrates the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
