UMATILLA COUNTY — As longtime Umatilla County residents surveyed the rushing waters of the county’s flood of 2020, it brought to mind another scene, from 1996.
The county marked the 25th anniversary of the flood of 1996 — generally considered the last “big one” before 2020 — on Feb. 9.
When an East Oregonian reporter found Hermiston Irrigation District Manager Annette Kirkpatrick surveying where flood waters had overtopped the district’s gates along the Umatilla River during the 2020 flood, she immediately made the comparison.
“Even ‘96 wasn’t as bad as this,” she said at the time, echoing the thoughts of others interviewed that day.
The numbers bear out that, at least in terms of water height, the 2020 flood was worse. In 1996, the Hermiston Herald reported that water in the Umatilla River had been clocked at 16,000 cubic feet per second in Pendleton on the day of the flooding, compared with less than 700 earlier that week.
In 2020, water levels reached more than 20,000 cfs at their peak.
According to a National Weather Service report, the 1996 flood was caused by a convergence of weather patterns. The preceding fall and that winter had seen precipitation in the Pacific Northwest at 125% above normal, according to the weather service, with “tremendous amounts of snow” falling in a short period of time in late January, followed up by a deep freeze.
“The weather pattern changed dramatically in early February, with a strong subtropical jet (pineapple express) bringing warm, moist air to the region, which resulted in very heavy rain and rapid snowmelt,” the NWS website states.
The result was severe flooding across the Pacific Northwest, resulting in eight deaths, mostly in Western Oregon. Property damage estimates given at the time ranged from $500 million to $1 billion, and The Oregonian reported 21,843 people were evacuated from their homes.
In Umatilla County, many of the same areas that flooded in 2020 were also underwater in 1996. The Feb. 13, 1996, edition of the Hermiston Herald led with a front page photo of Umatilla School District’s athletic complex underwater — described in the article as “knee deep,” while in 2020 the water there reached 4 feet.
On the east side of the county, Tom Groat, public affairs manager for the Umatilla County Emergency Management Office in 1996, reported that 24 people had to be rescued by helicopter from the flood waters, and there was “quite a bit of damage” to roads stretching from Reith to Echo.
The East Oregonian mentioned about 30 residents were busy piling sandbags at River View Mobile Estates as the waters crept higher. Homes along the north fork of McKay Creek had flooded, the paper reported, and areas of the Umatilla Indian Reservation were underwater.
“A portion of Cayuse Road lost one lane to the Umatilla River above Homly, and in other areas it had eroded to within three feet of the yellow line,” the paper reported. “The Thornhollow-Gibbon area remains closed to traffic because of deep water over the road.”
Coverage of the time compared the event to the last major flood in the state, which took place about 31 years earlier in December 1964 and January 1965, and set peak flow records at the time. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported those floods caused more than $1.8 million in damages at the time and “heavily” flooded Umatilla County communities, including Adams and Echo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.