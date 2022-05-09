PENDLETON — Temporary facilities arrived at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton, on Thursday, May 5, to begin the $3.9 million terminal renovation project. Commercial flights and food services will continue uninterrupted.
Airport Manager John Honemann said one of the project goals is to limit the impact on airport services, according to a press release from the city.
“We are really excited to begin construction, but it was also very important for us to make sure services are uninterrupted,” Honemann said. “We’ve worked closely with the restaurant and with commercial air service to keep everything open as much as possible.”
The existing terminal building is more than 70 years old. A federal CARES Act — short for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — grant for airports will fund replacing and updating aging equipment, including upgrades to heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing systems, according to the press release. It also includes renovating bathrooms and the restaurant kitchen, as well as cosmetic improvements, such as paint, finishing and flooring.
Pendleton City Council in February selected McCormack Construction Co. as the general manager and contractor.
The entire project is expected to last about eight months, broken up into five phases to minimize impacts on services.
Crews from McCormack on May 5 began installing a 60-foot temporary terminal and bathrooms. Those facilities, next to the main terminal, can be accessed from the airport parking lot. They will keep commercial flights operating during the construction.
Passengers will be rerouted to the temporary facilities sometime between May 5 and May 19, when construction begins inside the terminal.
The city also reported remodeling will not affect air traffic control services, and airport administration services will operate out of the World War II hangar. After installation o temporary facilities, administrative staff and tenants will move out of the terminal.
During terminal construction, in-terminal access to Elvis’ Bar and Grill, the restaurant at the airport, will be closed, but the front entrance will remain open, and the restaurant will continue to operate.
In coordination with Elvis’ Bar and Grill, the time frame for the kitchen and bathroom renovation project has been identified as mid-September to mid-December. The timeline allows the restaurant to remain open through the Pendleton Round-Up in September and then shut down for renovations.
