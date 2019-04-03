The Eighth Street Bridge replacement project is getting another delay, although a Pendleton city official said it shouldn’t affect the overall timeline.
The city sent out a message on Wednesday saying the date the bridge is expected to be reopened to traffic is being pushed from April 15 to late June.
In an interview, Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the latest delay shouldn’t affect the completion of the overall project, which is set for October.
Patterson said the project managers were forced to extend the reopening of the bridge because winter storms in February not only halted work on the project, but snowstorms in the Midwest slowed down steel deliveries needed for construction.
Patterson said the delay will not raise the project’s price tag, but previous delays have caused the bridge’s cost to increase.
A joint project between the city and the state, Patterson has said that the project was delayed as the city tried to coordinate the moving of the trusses on the old bridge for a civic project with several different government agencies.
Rising material costs paired with new standards from the Americans with Disabilities Act led the project’s cost to rise from its original $7.4 million price tag to $8.6 million. With the city required to cover a little more than 10 percent of the cost, it’s share is now $883,594.
In addition to replacing a bridge that’s been deemed “structurally deficient” by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the city has long sought to replace the bridge because it could lead to further development on the north end of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.