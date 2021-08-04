PENDLETON — Rep. Cliff Bentz announced he is holding an in-person, indoor town hall Monday, Aug. 9, in Pendleton.
Bentz is going to provide an update on his work in Washington, D.C., according to the press release from his office. After brief remarks, Bentz will hold a Q&A with constituents.
The town hall starts at 9 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
"At the time of this advisory," according to the press release, "the state of Oregon recommends mask wearing in public, indoor settings regardless of vaccination status."
Nick Clemens, spokesperson for Bentz, said the congressman "takes seriously his duty to hear directly from his constituents" and "continues to advocate for folks to get vaccinated if they can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.