WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Walden announced he plans to hold a town hall meeting Monday in Boardman. The Republican from Hood River stated he is excited about continuing the series of public events he started in January.
“Town hall meetings help me update my ‘to-do’ list to take back to Washington, D.C. as I work to solve problems and grow jobs in our district,” he said in the written announcement. “I look forward to meeting with people on the ground in Morrow County and hearing their concerns, input, and feedback on the issues facing our state and country.”
The public meeting is Monday starting at 9:15 a.m. at the Sage Center Theater, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. The date and time, however, are subject to change due to weather and scheduling in the U.S. House.
Walden held town halls across eight counties in southern, central, and eastern Oregon in January and completed his ninth town hall of the year on Saturday in Lake County. Monday’s town hall meeting will represent Walden’s 158th town hall meeting and seventh town hall in Morrow County since 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.