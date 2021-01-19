PENDLETON — Contractors will begin repair work this week on the northern portion of Forest Service Road 54 from the intersection of East Birch Creek Road south for 0.6 miles, according to a press release.
FSR 54, also known as Pearson Creek Road, is located approximately 10 miles southeast of Pilot Rock.
Contractors began mobilizing equipment to the area on Monday, Jan. 18, shortly after being awarded the contract. Work will be ongoing for approximately three weeks and includes repairing the bridge approach at the intersection of East Birch Creek Road, backfilling eroded roadway, clearing debris and restoring drainage features prior to spring run-off by cleaning or repairing damaged culverts and ditches. The objective of this repair work is to restore access into private residences and ensure road conditions provide for safe travel.
This section of road is restricted to one lane travel for local residents while repair work is underway. Following the repair work, access will be limited to local traffic only.
