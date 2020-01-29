PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton is helping a cackling goose to recover after a serious collision with a fence.
Blue Mountain Wildlife is the premier wildlife rehabilitation facility in Eastern Oregon, serving an area the size of New York state. The center cares for hundreds of ailing birds a year, primarily raptors. But the center reported aiding a cackling goose is a first.
Employees at the Amazon Data Center near Boardman found the injured goose inside the facility’s perimeter fence and named it Gizmo, according to the center’s weekly update. The data center is on the flight path between the Columbia River and a field where geese feed during the day.
Gizmo, however, did not quite clear the fence on the way back to the river. The collision fractured the metacarpals in the left wing and the tibiotarsus in its left leg. Center staff worked to repair the injuries, even giving Gizmo a leg cast.
“Gizmo is eating,” according to the report, “and will hopefully be recovered in time for spring migration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.