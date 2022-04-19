BOARDMAN — A call Monday night, April 18, about gunshots in Boardman led to a standoff and subsequent arrest of three suspects.
Miguel Gutierrez, 26, of Boardman, Noe Francisco Sanchez, 21, of Boardman, and Joseph Daniel Simpson, 18, of Pendleton, now are in the Umatilla County Jail.
Boardman police in a news release reported Morrow County Dispatch at 10:14 p.m. April 18 received a report of gunshots in the area of Northwest Boardman Avenue and West Second Street, Boardman.
The caller reported hearing eight to 12 gunshots and seeing a dark-colored sedan leaving the area.
Boardman police and Morrow County sheriff’s deputies checked the area and found the vehicle. During the investigation, officers found a vehicle in the area had been shot multiple times.
Officers located three suspects at a residence on Allen Court, Boardman, according to the news release, and as law enforcement approached, one suspect ran inside the residence.
Officers made multiple attempts to get them to surrender, but they refused, Boardman police reported, so local law enforcement contacted Oregon State Police SWAT and asked for its help.
“The suspects refused to surrender for approximately five hours,” according to the news release, but they eventually gave up to the SWAT team.
Boardman police then arrested Gutierrez, Sanchez and Simpson and booked the trio into the jail in Pendleton on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering of another person.
According to the online jail roster, police also arrested Sanchez for felon in possession of a weapon and for a felony probation violation, while Gutierrez faces an additional charge of fourth-degree assault.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.