Rescuers save dog on cliff near Pendleton

PENDLETON — Azra has been missing for three days when her owner got the call Thursday, May 12, that someone found her.
Carol Morgan said an Oregon Department of Transportation employee spotted the 3-year-old Anatolian shepherd a couple of miles from her home on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton.
The state worker asked if the dog had a choke chain around her neck, Morgan, recalled, and the answer was yes. The ODOT member then told Morgan the location of the dog:
“She’s trapped on a cliff going up Cabbage Hill.”
Azra goes missing
“I got her when she was a puppy,” Morgan said.
And she was the runt of the litter. Morgan said Anatolian shepherds are big dogs. Azra’s sister weighs 120 pounds, but Azra tips the scales closer to 70.
“I train dogs off and on for fun, been doing it over 40 years,” she said, and when she lived in Colorado she fostered and retrained dogs for adoption.
Morgan said usually walked her dogs in the morning.
“That’s my exercise, I’m a senior now,” she said.
She explained she recently injured a leg and foot, preventing her from those morning walks, so she let out the dogs on their own.
“And they always would come back at 10 a.m. so they could eat breakfast,” Morgan said. She let the dogs out Monday morning, and her other dog returned but not Azra, and the other dog was acting off.
“She was like something was wrong,” Morgan said, “so I knew something was wrong right away.”
Morgan said she waited another hour, and Azra still did not return. While Morgan said was unable to search for Azra, her husband, David Morgan, did.
“Every spare moment, every free time he had, he was looking for her,” she said, even going door to door in the area.
“Every place he could go, he went,” she said.
David Morgan had a friend who came over from Milton-Freewater to help look for Azra, she said, and another of her husband’s close friends put the word out about Azra on social media.
“It’s really a community thing,” she said. “A community of dog lovers, animal lovers, pet lovers.”
The rescue
Umatilla Tribal Dispatch received a call from the Pendleton office of Oregon Department of Transportation reporting the missing dog was on a ledge on a steep cliff on Interstate 84 on Cabbage Hill.
The dispatch center at 9:38 a.m. called the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department to assess the situation, according to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Fire Chief James Hall responded and found the dog on the north side of the eastbound lane of I-84 near milepost 219.
Morgan said when she got the call about Azra from the ODOT employee, she headed out to try to get her dog.
I’m afraid of heights,” she said, “but I went up there anyway to see if I could get her off the ledge.”
As soon as Azra saw her, Morgan said, she started whining and crying.
Morgan said her husband also came.
“He wanted to go get her himself, but they wouldn’t let him,” she said.
Umatilla Tribal Fire Department Capt. Darrell Welch and firefighter Josh Hoeft responded as well with harnesses, rescue rope and a dog catching pole from an off-duty animal control officer, according to CTUIR. Members of the Umatilla Tribal Police also were on the scene.
The rescue plan was to establish an anchor to a large boulder, according to the press release, and Hoeft headed down the steep slope.
Morgan said as Hoeft got closer, other first responders asked if he needed anything else.
“Yeah,” Morgan said he responded, “better footing.”
She said Azra was skittish and backed away as Hoeft tried to put the loop of the catch pole around her neck, but she could see her husband and Hoeft called her name. Azra inched close enough for Hoeft to gently catch her with the pole.
After securing the dog to the pole and an additional rope, according to the press release, rescuers pulled Azra approximately 30 feet uphill.
Morgan said when Azra saw her husband, she came running.
Getting back to normal
ODOT received the report of a dog on a cliff starting May 10, two days before the rescue. According to the press release, one state transportation worker reported seeing a coyote along the road and staring up at the cliff, but workers didn’t see the dog at that time.
“So she was on the ledge for at least two days,” Morgan said.
The ledge and cliff, however, may have helped protect Azra because it prevented her from crossing the busy freeway.
“I really think that was a blessing in disguise that she couldn't get home,” Morgan said.
Once Azra was home, she ate, drank and slept for about two days, Morgan said, and suffered some scrapes and cuts. She also was “pretty traumatized” from the experience.
Morgan said Azra hid out in her igloo, barked out of fear at cars passing by and was a “little more velcored to me” than usual. By May 15, though, she started showing signs of getting back to normal and playing with the other dog.
Pets become our family, Morgans said, and thanks to the help of a lot of people, a member of her family made it back home.
“The community thing in particular, I’m really pleased about that,” Morgan said. “That’s really awesome to me.”
And now, Morgan added, she has the medical OK to again take her dogs for morning walks.
