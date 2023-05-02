HERMISTON — First responders from several agencies rescued two Hermiston men Sunday, April 30, who were stranded on a pair of small islands in the Umatilla River.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported its dispatch at 4:48 p.m. received a report that two men attempting to kayak the Umatilla River had lost their kayaks and were stranded on separate small islands midstream near river mile 2. Both were wearing life jackets but had been stranded for more than two hours.
Deputy Todd Siex with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and senior marine deputy Rowen Hayes responded to the scene. Umatilla Fire Department responded with its 4-meter rigid inflatable boat. And Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and Irrigon Fire Department responded with their swift water rescue personnel.
Hayes, Siex and two personnel from Fire District No, 1 were able to rescue Eliott G. Lowery, 33, using a rope and pivot recovery.
The second rescue required a bank rescue and was more difficult because of thick, impassable vegetation along the east bank and the width of the river on the west bank, according to the sheriff's office. Daniel Gardner with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue also joined the effort.
Team members of Fire District No. 1 were able to locate and reach the second man, 32-year-old William R. Rhoades, by crawling through a deer trailer that led to a bank near him. The other teams were able to come in from upstream to help with the rescue.
Umatilla City Department personnel medically assessed, warmed and hydrated the two kayakers at the scene.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.