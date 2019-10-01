HERMISTON — Hermiston residents have an opportunity to provide input for the parks and recreation district's master plan.
The plan currently being drafted will guide the department's work for years to come, prioritizing spending and construction on new parks and other facilities. Currently, the department manages 16 parks, the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, Hermiston Community Center and two trails.
The city has posted an online survey, accessible until Nov. 1. The survey, which takes about 10 minutes, can be found at bit.ly/hermistonparks_survey. It asks residents for feedback on how happy they are with each of Hermiston's current parks and recreation facilities, then asks them to prioritize other potential projects, such as an indoor aquatic center, new playground, ice skating rink or boat ramp.
The survey is anonymous, but participants can enter their contact information to be including in a drawing for five $100 gift cards.
