For some, the New Year’s Resolution Run was a chance to test limits with a brisk workout. For others, it was a chance to get out with friends and family and start the year off right. Each person at Hermiston’s annual first-of-the-year run had different goals, which they hoped would set the tone for the rest of the year.
About 200 runners and walkers spread out on the Oxbow Trail after their start at Riverfront Park, with some walking just a mile, and others completing a 10-kilometer trip.
The finish line beckoned with snacks and hot chocolate, as well as a raffle, for which the grand prize was a yearlong membership to Club 24.
The event is in its fourth year, and is organized by an informal group of neighbors and community members who started exercising together a few years ago. In the past, there was a Hermiston resolution run that was a fundraiser for the cross-country team, but it ended several years ago.
“A number of us met at that resolution run,” said Tim Beal, one of the organizers. “We started meeting with each other outside of that to exercise. This is a way for helping people make connections outside of that.”
Beal said they try to keep the event simple, and let people get whatever they want out of it.
Hermiston resident Candice Chavez came to the run with her wife Jackie and their six-month old son Tarin, as well as her brother and sister-in law.
“We thought, let’s do something, it’s going to be a great day,” she said. “It’s our first time on this path.”
Erick Peterson was walking with his mother Betty, as his wife and stepsons walked up ahead.
“We have weight loss and fitness goals, and we’re hoping this will start it off right,” said Peterson, who is relatively new to Hermiston from Yakima. “It’s a great way to see more of the town.”
For others, it was a way to stay in shape for bigger goals to come. Hermiston High School junior Gregory Anderson quickly broke away from the pack, coming in first for the 5K run. Anderson, a cross-country runner, said his watch stopped halfway through, and he didn’t know his exact time, but estimated it was somewhere around 18:30.
“My coach told me to do a workout aiming for a 6:10 to 5:50 pace per mile,” he said. Anderson said one of his goals this year is to run a 16:30-minute 5K during cross-country season.
Jenelle Von Gunten, a Heppner resident, came to the run with her three sons, her daughter, and her friend.
She and her friend Kathy were starting an exercise regimen and a cleanse on New Year’s Day.
“It sets a good pace for the whole year,” she said.
Von Gunten said she and her family also have some financial goals for the year.
“We just want to pay attention, so we can enjoy more,” she said.
