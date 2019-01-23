While the new year is a chance to ditch old habits and start with a clean slate, for others it's a blank page waiting to be filled with something new. For three Eastern Oregon residents, New Year's resolutions involve picking up new habits, hobbies and projects.
Nestor Chavez, a recent Umatilla High School graduate, used the new year as a chance to jump-start what he hopes will eventually turn into a career.
Chavez began trading stocks, an interest he developed only recently.
"I found out about it in December," he said. While browsing on the internet one day, he read an article about the stock market that caught his interest.
Chavez had attempted to start college twice, but both times, it didn't work out.
"I decided that may not be my route," he said. "And when I found out about stocks, it felt like perfect timing."
Since then, Chavez has thrown himself into learning about the stock market, taking online classes on investing. The stock market is only open for a few hours, Monday through Friday, and Chavez spends much of his time outside of that doing independent research.
In the first few weeks of trading, he said he has focused mostly on natural gas stocks.
"I started with $150 of my own money, and I've now turned that into nearly $1,000," he said.
He said he hopes he will someday be able to make a career out of his newfound interest, and has a timeline for doing so.
"Within the four years I'd have used to go to school, I can use those four years to make a living," he said.
Dustin Harper, who works in IT for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, has made it his goal to write a book about Windows 10 security.
"I'm big into Windows, and I do security for work," he said. "I've been doing IT for 25 years."
Harper began researching the subject, and felt he could contribute a book that consumers would find helpful for understanding the basics of the computer operating system.
"It will go through the various applications in Windows," he said. "The best practices for researching each topic, the built-in firewall, antivirus."
He said he has tried to help family and friends with computer security, and hopes that the book will be easy for anyone with minimal knowledge of Windows to use.
Harper said he has started writing a book before, but this time, he has a plan in place to get it published by this summer.
"This time I have people interested in it," he said.
Hannah Young Williams plans to expand her volunteer duties at Umatilla-Morrow Head Start.
It won't be hard for Williams to keep her resolution, as she's already been involved with the program for a few years. She started as a member of the policy council, but recently decided she wanted to do more.
"I have six kids, and they all went through Head Start for at least two years," she said.
For her resolution, Williams decided to start working as a coordinator for the SMART reading program, where adults read to children to help them develop a habit and a love for reading.
She supervises about four other volunteers, and said they are always looking for more people to come read to children. Young said when she started volunteering, she encouraged a friend to try it out — and that friend now coordinates a SMART reading program at another school in the district.
"We make sure there's readers every week, and that they're qualified readers," she said. "They have to make it child-led, and let the children pick the books that get read to them."
