MILTON-FREEWATER — It’s clear Lance Groom takes his job seriously.
Groom is an aquamation specialist at Soft Landing Veterinary Center in Milton-Freewater — arguably the only person in the profession throughout the region.
The job of reducing a pet’s body to bone ash is one that demands the utmost respect and the gentlest touch possible, Groom said during a recent tour of the center.
Like many other veterinary practices in the United States and elsewhere, Soft Landing uses an alkaline hydrolysis process to create remains that can be returned to a pet’s human family.
Often called “aquamation,” the technology is being used more and more as an alternative to flame-based cremation.
Bio-Response Solutions, the Indiana-based company that manufactured a PET-400 aquamation machine purchased by Soft Landing owners, Patrick Kennedy and Kelly Kidd, said the benefit comes through the use of much lower temperatures than traditional cremation.
“It does so without burning any fossil fuels, without emitting any harmful greenhouse gasses and using 90% less energy than cremation,” said Joe Wilson, CEO for Bio-Response Solutions.
Additionally, mercury is not emitted to the air with aquamation as it is with flame cremation, he said.
In alkaline hydrolysis, water molecules break down organic materials. At Soft Landing that takes place in a stainless steel system that’s powered only by electricity.
The machine rang up at $87,000, not including hook-up and flooring costs, and is about the size of a commercial freezer. This model can handle 400 pounds at one time, Kidd said.
When a pet is euthanized at Soft Landing, many owners choose to take the body home for burial, she said, and others have the breakdown process done at the veterinary center.
Those bodies are placed in a rectangular, stainless-steel basket and placed into the water chamber. He uses a hoist to handle heavy loads, Groom said, demonstrating how the machinery functions.
Whether a load is going in or coming out, the moment is marked with respectful solemnity, he said.
Once the body is inside, the process works by gently circulating a heated solution of 95% water and 5% alkali around the body for an extended period, depending on weight.
“The flow of the water is similar to that which you would see in a small creek,” Wilson said.
The resulting residue is sterile, a mixture of 96% water, amino acids, sugars and salts — the organics of the body broken down into their most basic building blocks, he explained, adding there is no DNA or RNA remaining.
Alkaline hydrolysis leftovers are able to go into the local sanitation system where the water is filtered, cleaned and recycled to the environment.
With flame cremation those same materials go into the air and, subsequently, the water. In burial, those components go first into the ground and then filter into the water table, Wilson pointed out.
The bones that emerge from the water process can take days to dry, depending on size, before those are crushed to ash-like powder.
Plus, no other materials are in the mix, Bio-Response noted in a 2022 report.
Pet owners have been very receptive to using aquamation since it began being offered here last November, Groom said.
“They love the idea of getting 20% more of the remains back, to keep,” he said. That’s really important to people.”
