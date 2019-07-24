PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Charter Review Committee continued to advocate for a manager to oversee county government. Review committee chair Michele Grable said that move is about recognizing the needs of the future.
Grable addressed the committee’s final report with the county board of commissioners during its public meeting Wednesday at the county courthouse in Pendleton. She said the committee eliminated its recommendation to change the board from three full-time commissioners to five part-timers “strictly based upon the input” from commissioners Bill Elfering and John Shafer during a May 29 work session.
“We decided that upon your recommendation that moving to a five-member board of commissioners would not be advisable,” she said. “That it would be a very hard sell to the public. Change is difficult. And it would not be in the best interest of the county to pursue an election that was not likely to succeed.”
She also said she could see how the board could consider the change threatening because it took away power and reduced salaries. Still, she said, the committee considers the county at some point would be better off with five part-time commissioners plus a full-time county manager.
“We did stick with — and have recommended very strongly — that a county manager be appointed,” she said.
Grable also addressed Shafer telling the committee at the work session, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” referring to the county’s system of administration with three commissioners.
“Well, in my opinion, this is a vision of the present,” Grable said. “I submit it isn’t a vision of the future, and it’s certainly not a vision of the past.”
The county has not functioned well under previous commissioners, she said, and continuity remains a chief problem in county government.
Citing Commissioner George Murdock, chair of the county board, Grable said 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties have a manager. County tax assessor Paul Chalmers told the committee that previous commissioners and boards sunk employee morale and created a negative workplace. Chalmers also described Murdock as the de facto county manager, she said, which other county department heads echoed.
A county manager would come with a cost, Grable said, but Robert Pahl, the county’s chief finance officer, confirmed the money for such a position would be available in the budget.
The county adopted the charter in 1994, when the county population was about 59,000 and the county budget was $18 million. Now, the county has more than 80,000 residents and the total budget is north of $90 million. The very first charter review committee recommended a manager, she said, and that was 15 years ago. She added a manager also would allow the commissioners to be more responsive to the public and spend more time advocating in Salem and Washington, D.C., for the county.
Committee member Dan Dorran, building on that point, told the board the city of Bend received $60.7 million in federal highway funds for an interchange. Achieving that grant took one city councilor and a county commissioner working in D.C. for 21 days. That advocacy work is critical, he said.
“It all has to start with somebody at the head of the table with consistency,” Dorran sad. “For that, I strongly advocate to put this on the ballot and let the people of Umatilla County make the choice.”
The second proposal from the committee would simplify elections. If no more than two candidates seek the office, there would be no May primary election and the candidates would advance to the November general. If more than two run, the two who win the most votes in the primary face off in the general.
And the third proposal would replace “Law Enforcement Department” with “Sheriff’s Office” in the charter and reflect the sheriff’s functions according to Oregon law.
Commissioner Elfering said he saw “very little disagreement” with the recommendations. Murdock said he was not excited about five part-time commissioners and appreciated the committee’s change in direction. He also added the county in the past had a quasi-administrator.
“In many eyes that did not go well,” he said, “but I don’t know if that would be a basis for not having administration in the future.”
Murdock also referenced his own prior career working for and with school districts: “When you have a superintendent that doesn’t work out, you don’t eliminate the position of superintendent. You get a new superintendent who will work out.”
He concluded he remains committed to the integrity of the review committee’s proposals and should consider at the Aug. 7 meeting whether or not to put them on the ballot.
“This has gone on for 18 months,” he said. “I see no value in fussing around any longer.”
Commissioner Shafer made the motion to that end, Elfering gave the second and the trio voted in favor of the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.